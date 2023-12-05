At first glance, the metal grating adorning a public bathroom at a playground in Riverside Park may have seemed harmless: four posts, each decorated with a long-tailed iron monkey.

But the monkeys were black. Their wrists were chained to the grate. And the park, Ten Mile River Playground, was in Harlem, a predominantly black neighborhood — a fact that seemed beyond coincidence to many.

Shiloh Frederick, a content creator who focuses on New York history, learned about the monkeys while reading “The Power Broker,” Robert A. Caro’s 1974 biography of Robert Moses, the parks commissioner who transformed the City via public works projects. Moses oversaw an expansion of Riverside Park in the 1930s.

Bathroom trellises in other sections of Riverside Park featured more neutral decorations, such as “curly waves,” Caro wrote. But on the playground in Harlem there were monkeys.

In September, Frederick, 28, filmed an expedition to the park for Instagram and TikTok. He told his followers that he was looking for something he hoped not to find. He assumed that the monkeys had been absent for a long time.

But they were still there.

Although widely considered a visionary, Moses was also a racist — “unabashedly, unapologetically,” Caro said in a reflection on writing “The Power Broker.” He demolished Manhattan’s vibrant San Juan Hill neighborhood, home to a large black and Latino population, to make way for Lincoln Center. He also built bridges too low to allow public trucks to pass, thus prohibiting low-income people from accessing some of his parks.

Frederick feared that people would respond to his video by saying that Moses was simply a man of his time and nothing needed to be done.

“Just because something is old it doesn’t deserve to be on display in perpetuity, especially if the intention behind it was negative,” he said.

But the reaction to her video, which garnered nearly 45,000 views on TikTok, far exceeded her expectations. Frederick returned to the playground more than a month later to confirm what some of his followers had told him: the monkeys had finally disappeared.

Kelsey Jean-Baptiste, a spokeswoman for the Parks Department, said in a statement that conversations about the “intent and symbolism” of the monkeys had been “ongoing long before” the video.

City Council member Shaun Abreu said a $7.4 million playground renovation was in the works.

“There is not enough evidence that this was something special that we should protect,” he said. “So we decided to eliminate them.”

By: Claire Fahy

The New York Times