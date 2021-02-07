Vitamin D is a group of biologically active substances that are responsible for the absorption of phosphorus and calcium in the body, which is very important for maintaining healthy bones. The rules for taking the vitamin were disclosed by Olga Limorenko, deputy director for medical activities of the Clinical and Diagnostic Center “Medintsentr”, traumatologist-orthopedist of the first qualification category.

She explained that vitamin D is divided into vitamin D3, which the body receives either through exposure to ultraviolet rays (cholecalciferol), and vitamin D2, which comes from food (ergocalciferol). This option is found in large quantities in fatty fish, less in cheese, fatty dairy products, egg yolks and chanterelles. These products should be added to the diet for people who live in central Russia and in the north, where there are not enough sunny days.

Chronic vitamin D deficiency is fraught with serious health problems and significantly increases the risk of developing diabetes mellitus, psoriasis, arterial hypertension, bronchopulmonary and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. With its lack, there is a violation of calcium metabolism and a decrease in its level in the blood.

Symptoms of a lack of this substance can include muscle weakness, loss of balance, a tendency to fall, and a number of other signs. Despite the availability of the vitamin in the pharmacy, it should be taken only after consultation with a specialist after laboratory tests. An excess of vitamin is also dangerous, Limorenko warned.

Earlier, the American pharmacist Susie Cohen disclosed a list of unusual symptoms of vitamin D deficiency.With a deficiency of this vitamin, acne, cardiac arrhythmias, high blood pressure, tearfulness, fatigue, irritable bowels, bloating, keratoconjunctivitis dry, body aches, muscle weakness, and decreased cognitive functions appear. , neuropathy, macular degeneration, exacerbation of autoimmune diseases, wheezing, allergies, lichen planus.