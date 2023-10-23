RBC: Russian demand for housing in Turkey predicted to fall

Demand for housing in Turkey from Russians will fall amid tightening conditions for issuing residence permits (residence permits) to foreigners when purchasing real estate. This is how experts assessed the consequences of the new rules RBC.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mayalanya Group Mila Grebenshchikova noted that the decline in demand will primarily affect Antalya and Alanya, where housing prices are relatively low. In large cities such as Istanbul and Izmir, real estate was quite expensive before the innovations, so for those wishing to buy a property here, increasing the housing cost threshold will not be a problem.

The director of the Tranio office in Turkey, Pavel Timoshenko, also announced a likely decrease in Russian demand. At the same time, he noted that there are few transactions with a check below 150-200 thousand dollars in the foreign segment. According to the expert, an increase in the threshold for the cost of housing for obtaining a residence permit may be followed by an increase in the minimum cost of real estate for obtaining citizenship by investment.

Grebenshchikova believes that with the help of tightening, the Turkish authorities want to stop the migration of insolvent citizens and preserve ethnic integrity at a time when migration has intensified. The new conditions will lead to a change in the buyer’s portrait: more conscious investors will buy real estate. However, the market will also have to change in order to be able to provide better service.

Earlier it became known that Turkey increased the minimum cost of real estate for obtaining a residence permit to $200 thousand. The rules will apply to those who purchased housing after October 16.