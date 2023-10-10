Hamas’s offensive against Israel not only has consequences in the Middle East, but also in the rest of the world and in our homes. Among other things, due to the rise in the price of oil, despite the fact that neither Jews nor Lebanese are important producers of this precious commodity. Yesterday, economic analysts were busy calculating how this war will affect our pockets, already affected by the one being fought in Ukraine.

To begin with, Brent barrel prices rose more than 4%, reaching 88.15% in the case of the North Sea and 86.38 in the case of West Texas Intermediate. Until now, the average fuel prices for ordinary consumers in our country are 1,706 euros per liter of unleaded gasoline, while diesel exceeds 1,670 euros. Although they estimate that it could rise to 2 euros in a few weeks.

And this happens in a context that was becoming favorable: after the last few months of inflationary tendency, its amount was beginning to fall… too quickly for some experts, such as Eli Rubin, from EBW Analytics Group. Investors are also concerned because the attack could directly affect countries that are important oil producers, such as Iran and Saudi Arabia, which could even become directly involved in the conflict.

At the moment, Iran is the second country in the ranking of oil exporting countries and this despite the sanctions to which it is subject due to its alliance with Hamas. He has been feeding the organization for years, both ideologically and economically, and has been identified as a ‘sine qua non’ partner if this Saturday’s surprise attack had been prepared.

Gas and interest rates



Another of the markets shaken by the conflict is gas. One of the most important Israeli fields, Tamar, has been forced to close. This has had the consequence that the price of this element has skyrocketed by 12%, to 42 euros per megawatt hour. While the industry prepares to replace it with other alternative fuels, it is estimated that the blow will be strong in the coming weeks.

All of this has had a direct impact on international stock markets, which have suffered falls, moderate at the moment. This Monday, tourism companies lowered their prices and oil, energy and weapons companies rose. In Israel, they fell 6%. Another effect that is now being studied is what will happen to interest rates, which had stabilized downwards and could rise again, which would have a direct impact on mortgages.