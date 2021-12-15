Nikolai Kulbaka, a financial analyst and associate professor of economic sciences at the RANEPA, in an interview with Lenta.ru, called the consequences of the theft of 500 million rubles by the hacker group MoneyTaker from a Russian bank from its correspondent account with the Central Bank. In his opinion, there will be more and more such attempts in the future, and this should not be treated as something out of the ordinary.

The hacker group MoneyTaker was able to steal money from a Russian bank from its correspondent account in the Central Bank for the first time since 2018. This was reported in the report of the Group-IB company.

“After a long lull, the MoneyTaker group successfully attacked a Russian bank. It is obvious that the attackers will not stop there and will continue to attack the AWS KBR (automated workplace of the Bank of Russia client – approx. “Lenta.ru”) ”, The report says. It is emphasized that the amount of the theft has reached 500 million rubles.

Endless struggle

This crime will not bear any special consequences for the economy in general and for the bank in particular, Kulbaka said. Most likely, a hole in financial transactions will be found, analyzed and then “plugged”.

“In fact, the problem with all such crimes is that we have protection, which is provided by banks and other financial organizations, and on the other hand, there is an attack, that is, attempts to hack it. This is, in general, an endless story in which these two, so to speak, opposing camps will always fight. Some will arrange a better defense, others will have ways to get through that defense. It’ll be this way forever. This is one of the episodes of this endless struggle, ”the economist said.

500 million is not the amount that can cause serious damage to the bank, the economist said. In his opinion, the consequences for a financial institution will rest on how much it is to blame for what happened. “This can be understood after a detailed investigation. If the bank is really to blame, then certain sanctions will be imposed on it, if the bank is not too guilty, they will try to resolve this issue peacefully, ”he said. The economist added that the damage to holders of deposits in this bank will depend on whether their investments are insured.

Summing up, Kulbaka stressed that an increase in the number of such crimes should be expected in the future. “Taking into account the fact that we are more and more involved in electronic payments, then there will be more and more attempts to violate the law in this area,” said the associate professor of economic sciences at the RANEPA.

Last time MoneyTaker attacked PIR Bank using this scheme. The incident took place in the summer of 2018, when the attackers managed to steal more than 58 million rubles from the correspondent account with the Bank of Russia. In October 2018, the Central Bank revoked the license of this bank.