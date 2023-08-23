The consequences of the shelling of the temple in the Bryansk region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed on video

The consequences of the shelling of the Church of the New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia in the village of Zernovo, Suzemsky district, Bryansk region, by Ukraine were shown on video. Footage on Wednesday, August 23, published in a group of the local diocese during “In contact with”.

The attack was made on 22 August. As a result of hitting shells, the glazing of the temple and partially the facade of the building were damaged.

On the morning of August 16, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), consisting of six people, attempted to penetrate the territory of the Bryansk region. They were stopped by employees of the Ministry of Defense, the FSB of Russia and the National Guard. The head of the Russian border region Alexander Bogomaz specified that five saboteurs were eliminated.

Since October 2022, the average level of response has been in effect in the Bryansk region. It involves, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.