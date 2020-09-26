Russian military expert Leonid Ivashov assessed the consequences of the An-26 crash near Kharkov for the Ukrainian Air Force. Colonel General told about this RIA News…

According to Ivashov, although the death of young cadets is a serious blow to the country’s army, it is nevertheless not fatal. He noted that if there is a shortage of navigators in the country, the authorities will simply shorten the period of study in flight schools so that senior students take up service ahead of schedule.

The specialist also said that the An-26 used by the Ukrainian Air Force are outdated aircraft. He added that, despite this, Ukraine at the moment cannot rearm with more modern models.

Earlier it was reported that the An-26, which crashed near Kharkov, was under repair according to the papers. It is noted that the plane was manufactured in 1977 and at the time of the crash it was 43 years old. It was assumed that the repair would extend its life by another two years. According to the documents, it was planned to finish it by October 1.

An-26 plane crashed near the city of Chuguev, Kharkiv region on September 25. The crash occurred during a training flight at a distance of two kilometers from the military airport, after which the board caught fire.

The plane was carrying military pilots and cadets of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. There were 27 people on board: 20 cadets and seven crew members. According to the latest data, 25 of them died.