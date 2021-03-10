London (Reuters)

The last hours witnessed various reactions to the earthquake-like interview, which brought together Prince Harry and his wife Megan Merkel with the famous presenter Oprah Winfrey, as Queen Elizabeth II said that members of the British royal family were sad about the difficult experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, and promised to search In the context of privacy, Megan revealed racist statements against their son.

On his part, Thomas Markle, Megan’s father, considered that a family member’s remark about the darkening of “Megan’s son” was just a “stupid question” and not a racist one.

Presenter Pierce Morgan resigned from ITV after criticizing Megan, especially after the interview.

A poll revealed that most Britons believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had let the Queen down and that they should be stripped of their titles.