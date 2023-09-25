Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/25/2023 – 20:49

Processes in the STF with convictions of the accused have the potential to inhibit new acts against democracy, in addition to undermining the strength of Bolsonarism, experts assess. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumes this Tuesday (26/09) the trial of those involved in the coup acts of January 8th. To date, three defendants have already been sentenced by the court to sentences ranging from 14 to 17 years in prison. The next person to be tried is Moacir José dos Santos, 52 years old, who lives in Cascavel, Paraná.

As coup protesters are condemned, the question remains: how can the STF trial impact the Brazilian political scenario now and in the coming months? The effects are diverse, according to analysts interviewed by DW.

“The first issue is the disincentive to use violence as a political mobilization. This adventure that took place, despite the politics of traditional political parties and groups, is being strongly restrained”, assesses political scientist Fabiano Engelmann, from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

Ministers appointed by Jair Bolsonaro to the Supreme Court, Kassio Nunes and André Mendonça questioned the defendants’ sentencing time, but were defeated. Politicians allied with the former president, such as senator Marcos Rogério (PL-RO), also questioned the criminal framework adopted by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and the court.

For political scientist Antonio Lavareda, from the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), the response given so far by the STF is consistent with the gravity of January 8th. “This will be the strongest demonstration against future coups that attempt any democratic uprising.”

In addition to punishing those who were at the headquarters of the three powers, the Federal Police (PF) and the STF must reach those who ordered and financed the coup acts, considered political scientist Carlos Ranulfo, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). “January 8th has three phases: who executed it, who financed it and who planned it. Punishing those who carried out the execution is essential and, so far, the penalties are a good indication”, he pondered.

“Now, more progress needs to be made among those who financed it. Financiers also need to suffer sanctions. And a third point is that nothing there was instantaneous, nor decentralized. Even though everything seems pathetic to today’s eyes, the act was thought out and coordinated by someone. Will the investigations reach this nucleus? If that happens, then we will have a turning point”, continued Ranulfo.

On September 5, the PF carried out 53 search and seizure warrants in São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Tocantins, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul and Minas Gerais to investigate financiers of buses to transport the invaders. It was the 16th phase of Operation Lesa Pátria, which investigates how the 8th of January happened among the executors, silent authorities and intellectual architects of the act.

The effects on Bolsonarism

January 8th can be understood as a defeat for former president Jair Bolsonaro and his followers, but not a complete emptying. “Certainly Bolsonarism comes out weaker from this trial, but saying that it comes out weaker does not mean saying that it comes out. The movement loses a small group of voters and supporters who do not agree with the violation of the rules of democracy”, ponders Lavareda.

Engelmann has a similar assessment to Lavareda, but makes a reservation: the current trial could redouble the discourse of persecution. “This could lead us to construct a narrative, which even appears in some interventions in Congress’s CPI about January 8, of victimization of the Bolsonarist wing. It is a moment that encourages support for the discourse and close solidarity around the same idea.”

In a Datafolha survey released this month, 25% of voters declared themselves Bolsonarists. The data, according to Ranulfo, is an indication that the January 8 trial and its results have not yet had a practical effect on changing the profile of the electorate. “We are talking about a quarter of the population. Does this percentage win elections? No, but there are still 30 million votes”, he highlights.

At the same time, Ranulfo says that “as the investigations progress, it becomes increasingly difficult for Bolsonaro to expand this hard core and that it is possible that this percentage will decrease as new information is revealed”.

Impact on parties on the right

The connection between the trial and the parties that supported Bolsonarism in the last government and in the elections is also unlikely to happen quickly. “Bolsonaro has already been part of several acronyms and Bolsonaroism is not linked to a single party. Of course it spills over a little, especially in the PL, but it is still a nebulous effect”, comments Engelmann.

“Another point that makes it difficult is the way our electoral system is organized, by individualizing representation. This makes it difficult for the population to read the parties’ behavior. It is also a symptom of the open list rule of the electoral system, which makes the actions of parliamentarians independent. So, it’s difficult to create this bond with the subtitles”, analyzed Lavareda.

Ranulfo argues that the January 8 trial is part of a broader context of defeats by the Bolsonarist base, which began with the defeat in the elections. Despite not directly affecting the parties, the context changes the correlation of forces in the National Congress and the way in which the parties that formed the basis of the former government relate to Lula’s administration.

“Support for Bolsonarism has declined in Congress. The strength is none. The PL is isolated, and there is a portion of the party that accepts negotiating with the current government. Only a radical wing is opposed. The Republicans already said goodbye to the PL a long time ago and the PP also distanced itself”, pondered Ranulfo.

The Lula government recently announced the entry of deputies André Fufuca (PP-MA) and Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE) into the Sports and Ports and Airports ministries, respectively.

And the left?

The thesis that the convictions of coup protesters can automatically benefit the left is not so simple. “A Quest survey in February showed that 12% of voters on the right believed that Lula had a role in January 8th,” says Ranulfo.

Furthermore, he says that the left has “very difficult to grow”. “Just look at the progress of the municipalities and the Legislature. The right is the main force today. She holds 60% of the current Congress, but she has a problem: she doesn’t know what to do with Bolsonaro”, he adds.

“The left will be able to benefit from incorporating the defense of democratic principles into its discourse, and this requires coherence in all positions. In any case, the democratic forces, by taking a stand against January 8th, will benefit, because this will accompany us for a long time”, points out Lavareda.