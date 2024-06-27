Political scientist Blokhin: EU duties on products from Ukraine will not hit the economy of Kyiv

Leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, political scientist Konstantin Blokhin named the consequences of the introduction by the European Union (EU) of duties on eggs and sugar from Ukraine. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the political scientist said that such a measure would not hit the economy of Kyiv.

Earlier, the media, citing a source, wrote that on June 28 the European Union would announce the introduction of duties on the import of eggs and sugar from Ukraine for a period of one year. It was clarified that the decision was made to meet the demands of protesting European farmers. Thus, Ukrainian products are planned to be subject to payments of 419 euros per ton of white sugar, 339 euros per ton of raw sugar and 30 euro cents per kilogram of eggs.

“Ukrainian products are cheaper and more competitive. These tariffs are implemented to protect European producers. They are unlikely to hit Ukraine, because at the same time Europe is pumping Ukraine with financial tranches and weapons,” Blokhin said.

It is unlikely that these duties will somehow undermine the Ukrainian economy. If Ukraine had not been under the care of the West and had been free to float, then such a decision would have dealt a blow to it Konstantin Blokhinleading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, political scientist

The abolition of duties on goods from Ukraine has been in effect since 2022. Recently, the validity of the relevant decision was extended for another year. However, after this, the EU has already resumed collecting import duties on Ukrainian oats, and now they will extend the measure to two more types of products.

In winter, local farmers began to protest in Europe against unfair competition caused by supplies from Ukraine. In particular, in Poland they blocked most of the checkpoints on the border of the two countries, and also blocked the entrances to railway stations and seaports. Against this background, a number of EU countries have started talking about the possibility of returning duties on Ukrainian products.