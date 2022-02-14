If oil prices rise to $100 per barrel or more, this will not only spur inflation, but also create recession risks in a number of countries. So the consequences of the rally in the market were assessed by the respondents Bloomberg analytics.

The price hike threatens to deal a double whammy to the global economy. According to Bloomberg Economics experts, an increase in oil prices from $70 at the end of 2021 to almost $100 by the end of February 2022 will accelerate inflation in the US and Europe by an additional half a percentage point by the second half of the year. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co, in turn, point out that the reference Brent at $150 will practically stop the growth of the global economy and lead to an increase in inflation to 7 percent, many times more than the indicator most central banks are guided by.

Since last year, world oil prices have risen by more than 50 percent. Among the reasons: market recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply chain congestion. Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe that oil will cost $100 per barrel in the third quarter. According to their estimates, inflation will rise by 60 basis points, and developing countries will suffer the most. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi believes that every $10 a barrel reduces economic growth by 0.1 percentage points next year. “With inflation currently at a multi-decade high and uncertainty about the outlook for inflation already unprecedented, the last thing a recovering global economy needs is another boost in energy prices,” said HSBC economists Janet Henry and James Pomeroy.

At the auction on Monday, February 14, the price of Brent oil rose to its highest level since 2014. The price of April futures for Brent crude increased by 0.9 percent to $96.02 per barrel. March WTI futures rose more than 1.8 percent to $94.82 a barrel.

Expensive oil remains profitable for Russia. Economists estimate that prices will remain at $90 a barrel this year. If they rise to $100, it could bring in an additional $80 billion due to expensive raw materials. Moreover, in ruble terms, the additional profit could be even bigger as the national currency weakened against the dollar amid fears of new sanctions due to tensions around Ukraine.