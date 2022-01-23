Analysts at JP Morgan predicted the possible consequences of an increase in oil to $150 per barrel. This is reported Bloomberg.

According to experts, with such oil prices, GDP growth may slow down.

“Recent geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine increase the risk of significant upside this quarter,” the report said.

Thus, according to analysts, if the price of oil reaches the indicated values, the growth rate of GDP in the world in the first half of the year may be reduced to 0.9 percent. Economists say growth is now expected at 4.1 percent. Inflation at this cost could almost double, to 7.2 percent instead of the forecasted three. This will force the central banks of the countries of the world to tighten their monetary policy even more, JP Morgan noted.

Earlier, analysts from the rating agency S&P called the economic benefits for Russia from the ongoing geopolitical problems. In their opinion, the main benefit from the growing political tension was the rise in energy prices and the associated replenishment of the budget.

Since last autumn, Western countries have been accusing Russia of intending to invade Ukraine. Moscow rejects such assumptions and, in response, puts forward demands for “security guarantees” to the US, the European Union and NATO, which contain, in the opinion of the other side, unacceptable clauses.