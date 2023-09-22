The Cruz Azul Football Club has many pending issues to resolve during the current Apertura 2023, its sporting level continues to raise doubts and they need to add three again to get out of the bottom of the classification and have aspirations to enter the ‘Fiesta Grande’ .
The Machine has been facing a series of very complicated situations on a sporting level, such as the disappointing performance shown by Andres Gudiño and Sebastian Jurado in the goal where neither of the two has been able to fill the gap left Jose de Jesus Corona with everything and that they have several tournaments, each one having many opportunities.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Joaquin Moreno has decided to carry out a rotation scheme for the goal, so both goalkeepers will have minutes throughout the regular phase of Apertura 2023, hoping that the best one can take over as the starter permanently.
Although this seems an appropriate decision to promote the sporting growth of Gudiño and JuryThe truth is that the light blue team is paying dearly for not having a permanent starting goalkeeper for the remainder of the semester.
This is because the goalkeeper position is the most sensitive position when making changes, so goalkeepers need continuous regularity to gain confidence, pace of play, security and improve communication with the defense, so it is not A constant game-to-game change in position is appropriate.
In this way, since there are so many modifications week to week, there may be more concurrent errors in the goalkeepers due to not having a certain adaptation period.
At the moment, it is expected that Andres Gudiño will start again next weekend in the corresponding matchday 9 against Querétaro.
#consequences #permanent #goalkeeper #Cruz #Azul