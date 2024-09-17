Political scientist Glazunov: data on Ukraine’s losses will be perceived negatively

The data on the number of Ukrainian personnel losses during the entire military conflict may be higher than the one published by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), believes military expert, associate professor of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Oleg Glazunov. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he named the consequences of the publication of this information for Kyiv.

“Any loss in any society is perceived very negatively. 80 thousand [убитыми] — This is a very large figure for Ukraine. There are losses, there will be losses, everyone understands this. But this is an approximate figure, it could be higher. We do not know about this, because this information is classified, so as not to create panic. If Ukraine finds out the real figures of losses, then [президенту Украины Владимиру] “Zelensky will be in trouble,” he said.

Related materials:

According to the source of Lenta.ru, such calculations may differ from the actual losses. He believes that the number may be higher.

As WSJ writes, citing sources, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the entire period of the military conflict with Russia amounted to approximately 80 thousand people killed and 400 thousand people wounded. This is the conclusion reached by Western intelligence services. The real losses may be higher, but they are difficult to calculate, since Kyiv does not publish this information.

The article also says that the military conflict has affected Ukraine’s demographic situation. Due to large-scale mobilization and emigration, the country’s population has dropped from 42 million to 29 million, according to preliminary estimates.