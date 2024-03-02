WSJ: Relations between Germany and NATO may worsen due to the interception of a military conversation

Relations between Germany and NATO may worsen due to the interception of a conversation between senior German military officials discussing a possible attack on the Crimean Bridge. This opinion expressed edition of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

It is noted that during the conversation, the military personnel announced the presence of British, French and American troops in Ukraine. There, they say, they help maintain Western combat systems. At the same time, Paris, Washington and London deny this, the authors of the material remind.

“The information leak… has caused fury in Germany and could lead to strained relations with Germany's NATO allies,” they said.