A heavy downpour took place in Gelendzhik on the morning of June 26. As a result, expensive ones turned into rivers, mudflows were carried to the embankment. People wade across the streets of the resort town, Kubanskie Novosti reported.

“As soon as it became clear that there was a high likelihood of flooding in the central part of the city, for safety reasons, all facilities were disconnected from electricity,” the head of the city, Alexey Bogodistov, wrote in his Telegram-channel. He assured that there will be no problems with the elimination of the consequences of the downpour.

Earlier, Crimean residents were warned of a heavy downpour with thunderstorms, hail and squally winds up to 15-20 meters per second on 26 June. A storm warning has been announced in the region.

On June 17, residents of the eastern part of Crimea were severely affected by bad weather. In Kerch and nearby areas, one and a half monthly precipitation rates fell. The authorities introduced an emergency regime in the region, about 20 thousand people were left without drinking water.