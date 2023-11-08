Analyst Yushkov: without Russia, Finland will have to buy more expensive gas

If supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia are stopped, Finland may be forced to purchase it from other suppliers, but at higher prices. Germany can buy back the vacated volumes from Russia. FNEB analyst Igor Yushkov stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“LNG is supplied to Finland by Cryogas-Vysotsk LNG, this is a Novatek project, they have a controlling stake, and Gazprom, which has 49 percent. Products go mainly to Finland; there have been several shipments. This is a convenient market with a short transport distance. Previously, the batches also went to the Lithuanian market, but recently the country abandoned them,” Yushkov said.

He recalled that in 2022, during the transition to ruble payments, Finland refused to purchase pipeline gas from Russia, replacing almost all supplies with Russian LNG, so completely avoiding supplies would now become a problem.

“Physically, of course, they will find gas, but these may be worse conditions in terms of price. This is also a convenient sales market for Novatek; it will have to look for another one. But there are buyers. Germany, for example. The country has already built several terminals to receive LNG. Or, you may have to transport it to even more distant markets, which reduces profitability,” admitted Yushkov.

The analyst also noted that even if Finland refuses Russian LNG, Russia as a state will not suffer due to the absence of export duties on liquefied natural gas.

Earlier, Finnish Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen proposed abandoning the import of Russian LNG. The head of the department intends to ban the supply of Russian fuel through national legislation in connection with the implementation of a new package of EU measures on the gas market.