Economist Grigoriev predicted a decrease in volatility in the foreign exchange market in Russia

The extension of the mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings is good news for the Russian economy, said financial expert, candidate of economic sciences Vladimir Grigoriev. He described the consequences of these restrictions in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Earlier, Russia decided to extend the mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings by the largest Russian exporters until the end of 2024.

According to the restriction, exporters are obliged to return foreign currency earnings to Russia within a specified period and sell it in Russia, the economist explained. “If this is not the case, then exporters may not return it, but leave it somewhere in Dubai (previously it was in Western Europe or the USA). With this approach, when you leave it wherever you want, by and large it doesn’t matter how much we earn from exports if the money doesn’t come to Russia. Then the ruble exchange rate will always be weak,” he added.

This measure ensures the return of currency to the country and, accordingly, maintaining a normal exchange rate ratio of the ruble to foreign currencies, reducing market volatility, and a certain predictability of the exchange rate, which is generally important for all participants in economic activity, so this point is very important. It was the currency restrictions that helped stop the uncontrolled depreciation of the ruble, which began last year, especially in the last quarter, and return it to a more acceptable position for our economy Vladimir Grigorieveconomist

Grigoriev also noted that the Russian economy currently has systemic and structural problems. “Most residents of Russia do not feel this simply due to the fact that we have a strong state and a fairly strong economy, but it exists and this is reflected in the same sanctions pressure; we have already broken all records in terms of the number of sanctions,” the expert shared.

In his opinion, by extending currency restrictions, the authorities showed responsibility, wisdom and foresight, since in the current conditions this is the right measure.

“It’s good that this happened, because there were already fears about what would happen next with the ruble. Now it’s clear that nothing will happen. This, of course, does not mean that there will be no volatility in the foreign exchange market at all, because we still have such a factor as the ratio of export and import volumes. How much we will sell, taking into account the fact that it will return back to Russia – this is a very important factor, that is, in what quantity the currency will enter the Russian market, but these are still more predictable, manageable and predictable things than the situation when exporters “In general, they may not return the proceeds here,” the economist concluded.

The reason for the mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings was the weakening of the ruble. Since this measure took effect, the Russian currency has strengthened by about 10 percent against the dollar, although the process was influenced by many factors, in particular a sharp increase in the key rate by the Bank of Russia.

Mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings for the largest exporters was introduced for six months, until the beginning of April 2024. Since then, the ruble has strengthened from the level of 100 rubles per dollar to 90 rubles. According to Vladimir Putin, the measure does introduce an element of control, but after the situation normalizes and the ruble exchange rate stabilizes, it will be canceled. Now, according to the decree of the head of state, exporters from the closed list place at least 80 percent of foreign currency earnings in their Russian accounts.