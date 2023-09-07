Military expert Koshkin: Disabling Starlink will create problems for any UAF attacks

Due to the shutdown of the Starlink satellite communications network near Crimea, it is more difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack the peninsula with drones and conduct other operations. Andrey Koshkin, a military expert and head of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, told Lente.ru about this.

“Those drones that go by GPS using the Starlink Internet, of course, will not be able to attack Crimea. There’s a certain proportion that they use [именно через Starlink], they have long faced this problem and will try to get around it. Everything that is tied to Starlink militarily will experience difficulties, ”the specialist called the consequences for Kyiv.

The fact that the businessman, the head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, turned off Starlink near Crimea in 2022, was reported by CNN with reference to the biographical book Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson.

“When Ukrainian underwater drones filled with explosives approached the Russian fleet, they lost contact and simply washed ashore,” the published fragments say.

According to the author of the book, the businessman feared that if Kyiv tried to launch an offensive against Crimea, Moscow would use nuclear weapons. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities asked Musk to restore the satellites.