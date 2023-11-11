Air defense forces shot down a drone in the Moscow region. About it reported at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Two UAVs were shot down at about 23:00 on Friday, November 10, the department noted. One of them was intercepted in the capital region, and the second in the Smolensk region.

According to information Telegram-channel “112”, an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Moscow region was destroyed in Kolomna. As a result, glass in one building was broken, but there were no casualties.

Earlier, air defense forces shot down a drone on approach to Moscow.