Pronin showed a photo of the consequences of a strike on an industrial facility in Kremenchug

The head of the Poltava regional military administration, Philip Pronin, showed in his Telegram– on the channel a photograph showing the consequences of a strike on an industrial facility in the Kremenchug region.

“Preliminarily, two ballistic missiles,” he captioned the photo. Firefighting continues.

On the evening of Saturday, January 27, explosions occurred in Poltava, Kharkov and Kremenchug in Ukraine.

On the evening of January 24, it became known that an explosion had occurred in Odessa in southern Ukraine. An air raid alert was announced in the Odessa region.

It also became known earlier that an enterprise in Dnepropetrovsk was damaged. According to the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, debris from a downed missile fell on the building, as a result of which it, as well as nearby equipment, were damaged.