More than 12 mm of precipitation fell in Moscow, which is one third of the monthly norm. Snowdrifts have grown to the level of 45-50 cm, but today they can increase by about 10-15 cm. Due to snowy weather on the roads of the capital, traffic jams reached nine points. Also, on February 13, about 30 flights were delayed and somewhat canceled at Moscow airports Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo.

On February 13, the record for the height of snow cover in Moscow is 60 centimeters, it was set in 1956, and most likely it will not be broken.