Eyewitnesses showed on video the consequences of an explosion in a residential building in Makhachkala

The consequences of a powerful explosion in a residential apartment building on Aivazovsky Street in Makhachkala were shown on video. Footage of eyewitnesses from the place publishes Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, 20 apartments were damaged. There may be children under the rubble, and rescuers are on the scene now.