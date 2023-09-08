In Bryansk, the consequences of a drone hitting a building were filmed

The consequences of an unmanned aerial vehicle hitting one of the buildings in Bryansk were filmed. Video posted Telegram– Channel “Typical Bryansk”.

The footage shows a building with smoke coming out of one of the windows. The facade of the building is partially damaged and covered with ashes.

On September 8, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced the attack on Bryansk. According to him, the Ukrainian troops tried to attack an industrial facility located in the city, the wreckage fell on the administrative building.

According to the Ministry of Defense, three aircraft-type drones were involved in the attack on the Bryansk region. The military department specified that all devices were intercepted in the sky over the city, while two drones were destroyed in the air.