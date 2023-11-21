A pregnant woman who gives birth in the United States on a tourist visa may face consequences, in accordance with the Immigration and Nationality Law (INA). A person who enters with this type of visa does not have the automatic right to remain in the country beyond the expiration date of his or her visa, although the minor will have the right to have US nationality by birth.

According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), if a pregnant woman enters US territory with a tourist visa and gives birth during her stay, her child born in US territory acquires the citizenship automatically. However, the mother does not have the right to remain in the country exclusively to raise the child.

In this stage, the woman could be considered an illegal immigrant. If she is detained by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), she would face the possibility of being deported to her country of origin. Besides, You may be ineligible to re-enter the United States in the future..

If a woman with a tourist visa gives birth in the US, the newborn will be American, but she will not have the right to remain in the country to raise it.

Exceptions for pregnant women with a tourist visa in the United States

There are exceptions to this rule. For example, a pregnant woman with a tourist visa can apply for an immigrant visa to stay in the United States. To achieve this, she must demonstrate that she has a family relationship with a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident and has the means to support herself and her child.

Another exception provides that a pregnant woman with a tourist visa can request asylum in the United States.s, as long as you can demonstrate that you are afraid of returning to your country of origin due to persecution or torture.

Section 1401 of the Immigration and Nationality Act establishes the conditions under which a person becomes a national and citizen of the United States at birth. These conditions include being born in the United States, having American citizen parents, or meeting specific requirements for children born outside the United States.