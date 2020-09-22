A real eco-disaster occurred in the summer of 2020 in the Perm Territory. A large amount of chlorides got into the Tolych River, which flows into the Kama. The source of waste, according to one version, could have been a sludge pond No. 2 operated by the Bereznikovskiy Soda Plant JSC. The consequences of the accident can come back to haunt several regions at once, and the full amount of damage has not yet been established. Experts from the public organization “Green Patrol” told the media about how the samples were taken and how this situation is fraught with the environment.

“Calcium chloride is a white powder in this sludge collector, a completely alien substance to nature, formed as a by-product in the production of baking soda. It dissolves easily in water, especially when the temperature rises. – explained director of environmental programs of the All-Russian public organization “Green Patrol” Roman Pukalov… He noted that the sludge pond is in an emergency condition, subsidence in the walls is noticeable. And if the owners of the object do not take measures, the expert believes, and do not put the farm entrusted to them in order, the consequences can be dire. The fact that calcium chloride in high concentrations is detrimental to nature is also indicated by the absolutely lifeless environment around.

In Soviet times, the standards were different and were less demanding, which is why such an enterprise is located on the river bank. But since then, the situation has only worsened. “Sludge collector No. 2, as an object of disposal of production wastes, suddenly appeared in an incomprehensible way in the GRODO – the state register of waste disposal facilities! How is this possible in principle, if the average distance from the sludge pond to the Kama River is 50-90 meters? And the water protection zone of the Kama River according to the Water Code of the Russian Federation is 200 meters. This is a direct violation of the Water Code of the Russian Federation and the Federal Law “On Production and Consumption Waste”. By the way, our experts brought additional clarity to the issue of finding a sludge collector in the water protection zone in July 2020, ”Pukalov emphasizes.

After the incident, local activists moved to the scene and recorded the scale of the catastrophe – the video shows how waste is literally whipped into the river, the expert says. “Green Patrol specialists, chemists and laboratory technicians with accreditation for sampling took samples in this whitish stream. In fact, it is a brine with an extremely high chloride and calcium content. For the correctness of the research, our experts took samples in the Tolych River, in the Kama River (above and below the mouth of the Tolych River, in the area of ​​the bridge and water intakes) at different depths. We would like to express our gratitude to the inspectors of Rosprirodnadzor, who took public inspectors on board their vessel, provided them with the opportunity to take samples from different depths with bathometers, ”the expert notes.

Also, in order to identify other possible sources of pollutant discharges, conservationists also performed aerial photography from a quadrocopter throughout the Bereznikovsky industrial area. “Subsequent chemical analysis of samples in a state accredited laboratory showed the maximum excess for chlorides in the stream from the White Sea, in the mouth of the Tolych River and in the Kama River opposite the sludge pond No. 2. I’ll remove the question right away – there are no no excess was found. The maximum level of pollution of the Kama river by chloride ions was observed in the area of ​​the “White Sea”, – said Pukalov.

The problem should not be underestimated, the expert believes. “A rapid analysis for pH (a measure of the acidity of a solution) showed 11 pH units in a stream from a sludge pond! To clarify, I will say that the natural norm is 6-7 pH, soap solution – 9-10 pH, and bleach “Whiteness” – 12 pH. Can you imagine the saturation of the basic solution flowing into the fishery reservoir from this “White Sea”? Naturally, the nature along its banks is absolutely dead. As for the possible consequences. If the dam, which is in disrepair, breaks down and the “White Sea” rushes into Tolych, then all the poison (and there is no other name for it) will fall into the Kama, and then it may well reach the Caspian Sea through the Volga! How many large and small settlements that take water from these rivers will fall into the zone of ecological disaster! And, of course, fauna may suffer. Imagine what would happen if, for example, a fish dies in the Volga near Astrakhan, the capital of Russian fishing, ”the ecologist emphasizes.

At the same time, it is too early to talk about the amount of damage. Cases have been opened, investigators must draw conclusions about the past catastrophe. But already now it is possible to assume, the expert says, that the damage caused can be estimated at billions of rubles. At the same time, not only entrepreneurs, but also some representatives of regulatory bodies are among the persons who caused the disaster. “In my opinion, government agencies should immediately take the sludge storage facility out of operation and force the negligent owners to qualitatively repair and move this facility from the Kama River at least 200 meters. At the same time, BSZ should be entrusted with the responsibility for the safe maintenance, repair and reclamation of the facility, ”notes Roman.