The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, had not reached the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) At the time the alert for the Dana was sent to the populationat 8:11 pm on October 29. Thus the Consell replied to the Catarroja Instruction Judge that investigates the management of the catastrophe that caused death to 227 people and left billions in material damage in the province of Valencia.

The magistrate had asked the Valencian Government to inform him “succinctly if any other authority attended the Cecopi prior to the issuance of mentioned alert message” and “was integrated into it.” In his brief, the regional executive argues that the only Authorities that agreed to that committee from 4:00 p.m. to 8:11 pm They were the president of the Diputación de Valencia, Vicent Mompó, and the provincial deputy of the Environment, Avelino Mascarell, both of the PP. The Generalitat contributes as probative material the recordings of the security cameras of the building located in the Valencian municipality of L’Aliana with the certification of the responsible security official.

This is the first time that the Valencian Government specifies in writing that Mazón did not reach the Cecopi until after the SMS of the ES-Alert system was sent to the mobiles of the citizens of the province of Valencia. Until now, Sources of the Consell had pointed, such as Mazón himself in a state The alert. It has been after the judicial requirement, almost four months after the Dana, when the Consell has completed this extreme.

In fact, this Monday Mazón publicly revealed a chronology of his calls of that afternoon At a conference in Madrid and this Tuesday, before knowing the response to the judge’s requirement, Vicent Mompó himself had already advanced that the Chief of the Consell was not in the Cecopi when the massive SMS was sent.

In the morning, before transcending the content of the Valencian government response to the magistrate who investigates the case, the Consell’s own chief said that on October 29 He was at the Palau de la Generalitat since he finished eating And until he reached the Cecopi, although he did not reveal the same “out of respect for the judicial procedure”, since, he said, he wanted to answer the judge first.

“We were attentive to the information that the Minister was attentive to us [Salomé Pradas]. The Cecopi started at 5:00 p.m. and a few minutes later we were already receiving information“, he said. Before the insistence on knowing if he made any call since he left the Palau de la Generalitat to go to eat and 17.37 hours (point at which Mazón himself began his explanation of the calls made on October 29), he President He pointed out that “there were several WhatsApps” and insisted that he chose that moment because “at 5:00 p.m. the Cecopi began.”

“Of course, What we were not was incommunicadothat’s not true, it’s false. You cannot criticize being incommunicado and the opposite, to see if we clarify, “he added.





Emergency writing

In a document signed by the Deputy Director General of Emergencies, the Generalitat explains to the Court that the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat (CCE) of a video surveillance system with various fixed and mobile camerasboth outside and inside their units.

From the viewing of the images, he concludes that on October 29, 2024, from 4 pm to 8.11, and “according to the certification issued by the responsible security official”, the entrance of two authorities in the building: At 5:45 p.m., the president of the Diputación de Valencia, Vicent Mompó, and the Deputy of the Environment, Risk Prevention and Rural Development (Firefighters), Avelino Mascarell.

Emergencies details that the video surveillance system includes two video recorders where Images are stored in real time, “24 hours/365 days.” It also adds that the synchronization of the recorders of the recorders is not automatic, but is done manually by the responsible technical personnel, having been carried out on the occasion of the official time change in Spain at dawn from October 26 to 27, 2024 .

At the time of consultation of the recorded images it is verified that the Hours Among the official synchronized time through the CCE NTP server and the time shown by the internal cameras of the video surveillance system is three seconds.