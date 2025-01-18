The Consell de Mazón boasts of giving up 27 million by removing green taxes but asks the Government for million-dollar aid

The financing problems of the Generalitat Valenciana do not seem to be sufficient incentive to maintain regional taxes. So much so that the regional Executive makes a point of renouncing tax collection while demanding million-dollar aid from the central government to alleviate the consequences of DANA and chronic underfinancing. After subsidizing the inheritance tax to the maximum, lowering the donation tax and reducing taxes on housing for young people, as well as the regional section of personal income tax, the Government of Carlos Mazón now renounces the collection of 27 million euros by eliminating three taxes included in ‘green taxation’.

On December 23, on Christmas Eve, the plenary session of the Consell approved a decree “to improve green taxation” that eliminated four taxes created by the Ximo Puig Executive. The taxes, created under the Botànic climate change law, never came into force because they were approved with a moratorium, which ended in January 2025. Thus, in discount time, and fulfilling a promise from Mazón himself, The PP government suppressed them, arguing that they represent double taxation because the Government promotes ones of the same type.

This is a tax on carbon dioxide emissions from mechanically driven vehicles; another on the emission of greenhouse gases; and one for large commercial establishments, which attract private vehicles.

The Minister of the Environment, Vicente Martínez Mus, acknowledged in the parliamentary debate that the three taxes would imply a collection of 27 million euros. The head of the Environment defended it as a saving for companies and other taxpayers, focusing on the double taxation that could occur if the left-wing rule had continued. Previously, together with the Minister of Finance, Ruth Merino, he stressed that “the objective is that fiscal decisions are aimed at encouraging economic, business and professional activity in order to optimize the design of the fiscal framework and make us equal to the rest of the autonomies.”

The regulation of the requirements for calculating the carbon footprint and the CO2 emissions reduction plan was also modified, so that the registration of companies in the Registry of Climate Change Initiatives is not mandatory, which becomes voluntary. . In the debate, PP representative Fernando Pastor stated that the regional climate change law “hits the economy.” “It is immoral that those affected by the flood have to pay taxes,” said Pastor, who was praised by Vox. PSPV and Compromís pointed out that the change is a “toll” for Vox to approve Mazón’s budgets and demanded a reinforcement of measures against climate change at a time of “climate emergency that causes catastrophes.”

The impact of the tax cuts already exceeds 500 million euros, according to calculations. The Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility estimated last June that the Generalitat Valenciana would stop earning 495 million in 2024 due to the tax reductions carried out in the last two years – with part of the responsibility attributed to the last year of Botànic. Specifically, the Airef report details: “The 2024 income in the Valencian Community will be reduced by the tax reductions approved in the Inheritance and Donation Tax (212 million euros) and the ITPAJD (19 million euros). The latest reductions approved at the end of 2023 on personal income tax, valued at 180 million euros, will affect the community’s income from 2025.” A calculation that still did not address the reforms of the last semester.

In parallel, the PP Executive in minority continues to demand from the central Government a complete budget for DANA – the first quantification of damages that Mazón claimed was 31,000 million euros -, another 3,000 million from the Autonomous Liquidity Fund to compensate for the deficit of 2024 and bonuses for reconstruction. The popular ones continue to insist that the Government of Spain wants to “economically suffocate” the Valencian citizens, a discourse of full confrontation that does not correspond to the aid announced by the central Executive, which processes the European Solidarity Fund.

The decree also includes a limitation on personal income tax deductions for entrepreneurs who invested in the reconstruction of their businesses affected by DANA. Through an additional provision, a rule approved a month and a half earlier is modified, which limits the time limit of investments that can be accepted and specifies that the business must have requested a temporary employment regulation file as a result of the floods. Nor does it allow the deduction base to not exceed 30% of the taxpayer’s taxable base. They will be able to deduct 45% of the amounts invested from the full regional quota with a limit per taxpayer of 9,900 euros, as indicated in the decree.