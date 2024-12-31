The first vice president of the Consell, Susana Camarero, has assured that the Valencian Government has already paid 210 million euros in direct aid by DANA on October 29, which represents the 24.5% of those committed. Meanwhile, the central government urges those affected to request the aid to which they are entitled, as well as advance payments, because They don’t have to return them..

Two months after the tragedy, the vice president this Monday took stock of the measures and actions of the Generalitat. The Consell spokesperson has indicated that they have received 34,592 requests to receive the aid of 6,000 euros intended for the recovery of equipment. Of them, they are already granted 16,991which represent 102 million euros.

In aid to rent of housing, have been registered 1,064 requestsof which 812 have already been processed, 76%with an amount of 9.1 million euros. Of those intended for municipalitiesendowed with 62 million euros, have been granted 35 helps which have involved the payment of seven million.

Regarding the companieswith 100 million committed7,713 applications have been received and 5,314 of them have been granted, worth 53.38 million. Of the 90 million for self-employed40 million have already been paid, 100% of the 13,309 applications received, said the Consell spokesperson. Camarero also highlighted aid to irrigators, the cultural sector and complements to ERTE with 10.8 million.

3,000 advance payments requested for 30,000 aid

For his part, from the central government, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, insisted during a visit to Valencia that his aid They do not have to be returned nor do they carry interestwhich is why it has urged those affected to request them, as well as advance payments for them, which it only takes two weekshe assured. However, ““Of the 30,000 grants from the ministry, only 3,000 advances have been requested.”said the minister. “I don’t know what the reasons are,” the minister emphasized.

Previously, the Government delegate in the Community, Pilar Bernabé, had attributed this low figure to the “great misinformation intentional.”

Other actions

On the other hand, Camarero has referred to other actions launched by the Consell after DANA. He has pointed out that of the 126 social centers that were affected, 125 are already active and Catarroja is yet to reopen.

In educationhas indicated that there were 115 centers affected and 48,000 students They have already returned to their activity. In healthOf the 57 affected health centers, all have recovered activity. Of the 421 pharmacies affected416 are operational today, Camarero indicated.





In infrastructureOf the 18 roads affected, all are now open. Of the ten lines of Metrovalence affected, “all are operational, some partially,” he highlighted, and of the 123 damaged treatment plants and collectors, all have been recovered.

In addition, Susana Camarero has highlighted that they have withdrawn from the affected municipalities 500,000 tons of household goods and bulky goodsa figure that has been compared to the 180,000 tons that are removed per year throughout the Valencian Community.