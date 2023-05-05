The plenary session of the Consell has approved the decree that regulates the granting of 2.5 million euros in subsidies directed to the communities of irrigators who use the Tajo-Segura transfer in the province of Alicante, in order to reduce by 10 cents the cost of the cubic meter of desalinated water used to irrigate their crops. “In this way, it is about supporting the farmers who use the transfer to face the purchase of water from desalination plants and have sufficient resources to continue with their activity, given the progressive reduction of flows transferred to Segura provided for by the royal decree that approves the basin plans”, as reported by the Consell in a statement.

After the plenary meeting of the Consell, the spokeswoman, Aitana Mas, stressed that the Valencian Government “at all times” has defended that the Tajo-Segura transfer is “unavoidable”, but that at the same time it must “look for alternatives to adapt to circumstances” and to the future because the Valencian Community is at the “epicenter of climate change”.

Mas has defended that this subsidy is an aid to irrigators so that they “alleviate the effects of a lack of water from the Tajo-Segura transfer.”

As established in the decree on subsidies, the maximum overall amount to be granted amounts to 2.5 million euros and will be used to pay 10 cents per cubic meter of desalinated water that the irrigation communities have paid from January 1 to December 15. November 2023, since the estimate of the need for desalinated water for this campaign is at a maximum of 25 cubic hectometres.

The reduction in the cost of desalinated water approved by this decree is added to the subsidy from the Government of Spain, so the final price per cubic meter that farmers belonging to 26 irrigation communities that use the transfer will have to pay will be 0.22 euros per cubic meter.

The decree states in its preamble that the origin of the water for the irrigable areas of these regions, declared of general interest of the State, comes from the Tajo-Segura transfer, from the reuse of purified water and water from desalination plants.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

It also refers to Royal Decree 35/2023, of January 24, which approves the revision of the hydrological plans of the 12 river basin districts, which sets the new ecological flows in the Tagus basin, which implies a gradual decrease in the flows transferred to Segura of 105 hm3/year by 2027, compared to those that are currently being received.

The reduction in the transferred flow compromises the availability of necessary water resources in this area of ​​great agricultural production where there is also a large number of companies and jobs associated with the agri-food sector, dedicated to logistics, transport, packaging or distribution, to name a few. examples.

For all these reasons, the Consell considers it necessary to “compensate for this water deficit by providing aid to facilitate the purchase of other sources of water, such as desalinated water, at an affordable price.”