“This is the first time we will fly Linux on Mars. In fact everything is based on the Linux operating system. “The inscription is made by the engineers of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) of NASA. And it marks the importance of operating with software of Open Source in what was a new step in the conquest of space: the landing of the Perseverance rover of the NASA next to the Ingenuity Mars helicopter.

The scientific news was monopolized this Thursday by the arrival of the Rover to the red planet, but there are other details in the helicopter that will also fly over Mars.

And one of them is the open source operating system that was used to operate it, under the Linux environment. In fact NASA had published the project as “Open Source” many years ago, to work on Linux.

The Perseverance rover arrived at Mars on Thursday, February 18 at 6:00 p.m. in Argentina. The mission is scientifically focused on finding out if there was ever life on Mars in the past. Jezero is a basin where scientists believe that an ancient river emptied into a lake and deposited fan-shaped sediment known as a delta.

A scale model of Perseverance. AFP photo

Scientists believe that the environment here has likely preserved signs of any life that took hold billions of years ago, but Jezero has sheer cliffs too, sand dunes and rock fields.

But in addition to the rover, a little fellow arrived: Ingenuity.

Operating system, processor and features

As explained in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Spectrum, the robot is the size of “a tissue box” and 1.2 m rotors made of carbon fiber. “It only weighs 1.8 kg, but it is capable of withstanding extreme temperatures and flies completely autonomously because real-time control is unfeasible ”, they explain.

Ingenuity is a kind of experiment with which NASA wants to take photos and perform a 90-second flight during the 30 days that they estimated for its life cycle.

A member of the development team manipulates a scale model of Ingenuity AFP Photo

Another piece of information that was released is the processor it uses: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 that It is remembered for being the one of the Samsung Galaxy S5 of 2014.

It is even a more powerful CPU than the Perseverance rover and this is due to the computational capacity that is needed for the flights it performs.

Images are captured with a sensor 13 Mp and analyze them to 30 Hz.

The framework – working environment – used in Ingenuity, called F ‘(“fprime”) was published as Open Source years ago, so anyone can use it for their projects in this sense.

“This is a kind of victory for open source, because we fly with an Open Source operating system and an Open Source flight environment and commercially available components that you can buy in stores if you want to do something like that one day,” explained one of the engineers. .

The common joke among developers is that Linux did not conquer desktops and laptops, but it did conquer the red planet.

Jokes aside, free and open source operating systems, that is, that can be modified by the user according to their needs, are gaining ground in a world dominated by Windows.

Illustration of the rover that landed on Mars. AFP photo

SL