In a country where football is more than just a sport, the stadiums are temples of unbridled passion and the team's colors become flags of identity, the organized Argentine fans, the “barra bravas”, emerge as omnipresent figures on the scene of football, but also as powerful entities with tentacles that extend from politics to organized crime.

These football fanatics are not limited to the stands. Behind their songs, tracks and drums there is a series of criminal activities involving murder, drug trafficking, theft and money laundering.

The barra bravas have a hierarchical structure where leaders exercise absolute control over their followers and are responsible for agreements with politicians who seek to influence electoral campaigns, intimidate opponents and guarantee votes at the polls in exchange for favors, impunity and access to state resources.

The origin

The barra bravas phenomenon emerged on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, during the 1950s. This period coincided with the popularization of football among the Argentine working classes together with the social revolution promoted by former president Juan Domingo Perón.

The “barras” (a name given by the press to refer to groups of people who often come together under a common interest) had existed since 1920, made up of fans who stood out among the public for their strong passion and fanaticism but who still did not have much organization, people or financing.

However, everything changed in 1958, after the death of Alberto Mario Liniker, a Boca Juniors fan who lost his life in a football game that did not involve his team. This incident marked a turning point in Argentine society, which became aware of the power and violence latent in organized fan groups.

Over the years, the unconditional love for the team turned into pure violence. According to the book 'Death on the Field' by Amílcar Romero, between 1958 and 1985, approximately 100 people lost their lives in football-related clashes. Small groups of fanatics became increasingly institutionalized and became organizations as powerful as the clubs they supported.

In the 1980s, the barra bravas phenomenon expanded to countries such as Chile, Paraguay, Ecuador and Peru, and has since gained notoriety throughout the region.

Theft and drugs: the other side of the barra bravas

Earlier this month, a Chacarita Juniors fan was stabbed in the middle of the stands and died minutes later in hospital, after being involved in an internal fight between San Martín's Barra Bravas, which occurred in the first half of the match against Deportivo Maipú de Mendoza for the First National tournament (which is the second division of Argentine football). Episodes like these are becoming more and more frequent and despite the authorities' efforts to stop them, there has been no retreat.

On June 10, 2013, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) banned the presence of rival fans at games after the death of Javier Jerez, a Lanús fan, due to a confrontation with the Police at the entrance to the Estadio Único de La Plata. The decision, initially temporary, ended up being maintained due to the death of two Boca fans in a shootout between factions of “La 12” (La Doce – The Doze – organized Boca fans), which took place on July 21st.

According to the organization “Salvemos Al Fútbol” (Save Football), more than 336 people have died in actions carried out by Barra Bravas since 1958. Despite the efforts, the NGO says it feels like it is in a lonely fight, without the support and without the resources necessary to eradicate violence.

However, criminal acts by these organized groups are not limited to internal and external confrontations. The barra bravas movement is intrinsically related to drug trafficking, one of the most profitable businesses in the world.

For the founder of the NGO, Mónica Nizzardo, “Barra Brava is not paying attention to the game. He pays attention to his business, that of drugs,” she said in the documentary “Entre Barras Bravas”, from 2011. There are barra bravas that earn up to 60 thousand euros (R$320 thousand at current exchange rates) illicitly per month.

On Thursday (15), the head of an Atlético Colón barra bravas faction, Gabriel Alberto “Cachiporri” Nudel, was arrested while guarding a large marijuana plantation in the province of Santa Fé. In November last year, the head Atlético Talleres' Barra Brava, Darío Ramón Cáceres, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for leading a drug trafficking gang that transported marijuana to various parts of the country. Along with him, 14 other band members were tried.

Linked to drug trafficking, theft crimes also increased. In August 2023, several members of Platense's barra brava were accused of having robbed more than seven houses in two private neighborhoods. The gang leader, Kevin Torres, 26, is still at large.

Many other crimes appear in the legacy of these organized fans, as is the case of the head of Atlético Rosario Central's barra brava, Andrés “Pillín” Bracamonte, who was accused in December of last year for having been one of the leaders of an illicit association, for threatening a union member, for money laundering and for having kept the money from the sale of defender Gastón Ávila to Boca in 2019, carried out for 1.8 million euros (R$9.6 million at the current price).

Politics, trade unionism and corruption

“We have to save football from the organized mafias that exist here, in football clubs along with politics. The big problem in Argentina is that these violent barra bravas come together who do business within football clubs and who, at the same time, during the week, are labor for unions as well as political parties”, reveals Nizzardo.

Often, especially in less renowned clubs, barra bravas exert an economic influence that often exceeds that of the club itself. They end up having the power to decide who plays and who doesn't, who leads the team and who will be overthrown. In these situations, the bars provide financing for the club, which is used to pay player salaries, operational expenses and even to ensure safety at games.

According to Argentine journalist Gustavo Grabia, author of 'La Doce – The explosive history of the most feared organized fans in the world', released in Brazil by Panda Books, if we use the money from Boca's barra brava as an example, it has already transformed “about six, seven or eight people” into millionaires. “I’m talking about around US$60,000 a month”, highlights the journalist in the documentary.

The obsession with money is so great that the Barra Bravas leaders sell themselves to the group that offers the most, even though they are not the team they support. However, all of this is only possible due to the collusion and participation of political and trade union groups. It is common to see politicians seeking support from the stands to gain legitimacy through clientelism.

During her presidency, Cristina Kirchner promoted the NGO project “Hinchadas Unidas” (HUA) made up of 80 organized groups. The former president financed more than 200 airline tickets with paid accommodation for the World Cup in South Africa in exchange for support for her campaign. The Barra Bravas made use of their worldwide visibility to display banners and songs in support of Kirchnerism on camera, and masks with the faces of Cristina Kirchner and her late husband, Néstor.

For his part, trade unionist Hugo Moyano led, in addition to the General Confederation of Labor of the Argentine Republic (CGT), the Independiente club, winner of seven Copa Libertadores, together with his son, Pablo Moyano, where they are being investigated for illicit association. The person who denounced them was the former leader of the “barra bravas” Pablo “Bebote” Álvarez, who said that the leader of the Truck Drivers Union was the one who “signed a trust” through which the money from the purchase and sale of players circulated and guaranteed that “he (Hugo Moyano) knew that that money would not go to the club.”

Barra bravas for Brazil and Latin America

Despite originating in Argentina, the phenomenon of these organized groups has spread rapidly throughout Latin America in recent years.

But, like in Argentina, the angry bars were becoming an increasingly worrying reality. In addition to internal clashes, the participation of these groups in electoral campaigns and political demonstrations was also reported.

According to a survey carried out by journalist Rodrigo Vessoni, at least 384 people have died in Brazil in the last three decades in clashes involving football fans. In the year 2023 alone, there were several alarming incidents involving barra bravas. Among these events, the ambush planned by Palmeiras fans against two buses of Corinthians fans and the death of Palmeiras fan Gabriella Anelli, aged 23, who was hit in the neck by fragments of a bottle during a fight with Flamengo fans, stands out.

The same scenario is repeated in other countries in the region. The situation is so serious that the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) had to ban the presence of fans at some Libertadores matches.

During the tournament, in February 2013, a 14-year-old Bolivian teenager was killed by the impact of a flare thrown by Corinthians fans while watching San José play against the Brazilian team, in Oruro. After this episode, Corinthians was temporarily forced to play at home with empty stands.

Among the most dangerous barra bravas on the American continent, the following stand out: “La vieja escuela” by Bolívar (Bolivia), “Avalancha Sur” by Deportivo Táchira (Venezuela), “Boca de pozo” by Emelec (Ecuador), “Muerte Blanca” from Liga de Quito (Ecuador), “Loucos Pelo Botafogo” from Botafogo (Brazil), “Trinchera Norte” from Universitario (Peru), “Comando Sur” from Alianza Lima (Peru), “Frente Radical Verdiblanco” from Deportivo Cali (Colombia ), “Comandos Azules” by Millonarios (Colombia), “Garra Blanca” by Colo Colo (Chile), “La Plaza y Comando” by Cerro Porteño (Paraguay), “Sur Oscura” by Barcelona Guayaquil (Ecuador), “Libres y Lokos” from Tigres (Mexico), “La Banda del Parque” from Nacional de Uruguay (Uruguay), “Mancha alviverde” from Palmeiras (Brazil), “Los del Sur” from Atlético Nacional (Colombia), “La Barra Amsterdam” from Peñarol (Uruguay), “Barón Rojo Sur” from América de Cali (Colombia), “Los Borrachos del Tablón” from River Plate (Argentina), and “La 12” from Boca Juniors (Argentina).