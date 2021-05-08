The Conjuring 3, the installment titled The devil made me do it, will focus on one of the best known cases of the couple Ed and Lorraine Warren. In 1981, the United States was shocked by the judicial repercussions of the infamous demon possession event.

As the synopsis anticipates, the paranormal investigators will meet Arne Cheyne Johnson, the man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by a demon. However, it all begins with the fight for the soul of a boy named David Glatzel.

The film directed by Michael Chaves is one of the most anticipated by horror fans, who will have to wait until June 4, 2021 for its premiere. In the meantime, we share with you the true story that inspired the film.

The true story of the demon possession case

The real Ed and Lorraine Warren said that David had enormous strength despite being 11 years old. This is why they required several men to hold him, including Arne (his sister Debbie’s boyfriend).

“We know there were 43 demons in the boy,” Ed said. “We demanded names and David gave us 43,” Ed revealed in an interview for People. “Arne was with David every night, to contain him but he made a serious mistake: he defied the devil,” added Lorrain.

After an arduous exorcism of David, the Warrens closed the case. However, they asked to monitor Arne’s behavior because when you challenge a demon, it waits for the most vulnerable moment to attack you.

Arne and his partner lived in an apartment rented by Alan Bono, in the city of Brookfield, Connecticut. On February 16, 1981, Debbie returned home with her sister Wanda and her nine-year-old cousin Mary.

The devil made me do it is the closing of the Warren trilogy. Photo: Composition / Warner

When the three of them returned, they found a totally intoxicated Bono in the building who took the minor by force. Arne demanded that Bono release the girl and, although she was released, he ended up repeatedly stabbing him to death.

After this, Arne was brought to trial in November 1981. In his defense he claimed that he was possessed by a demon who forced him to commit the crime. In addition, he asserted that he did not know anything about what happened until he got to jail.

“When I got to the bottom of the stairs and went to open the door, I don’t remember anything from that point. The next thing I remember is that I was in a jail cell and I said what is happening here and they tell me: ‘They are accusing you of murder’ and I said: ‘What are you talking about?’

The defendant was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a first degree murder. Finally, he served 5 years of the sentence.