Six months after resuming the film’s recordings, suspended by the quarantine established in the United States, Warner Bros. has already presented the first trailer for The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigators who caught the world’s attention with their amazing cases.

The Conjuring 3 Trailer

What is The Conjuring 3 about?

The film brings us back to the Warrens, who this time will meet Arne johnson, man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.

Arne Johnson is part of the famous Warren Files. Photo: broadcast

The Arne Johnson case

On November 24, 1981, in Brookfield, Connectitut, Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a butcher. As the trailer for The Conjuring 3 shows, alleged in court that “the devil had forced him to commit the crime”. Faced with the Warrens’ fame, they participated in the investigation.

Ed and Lorrain Warren talk about the Arne Johnson case

Release date of The Conjuring 3

The production planned to release the film worldwide on September 11, 2020; However, due to the expansion of the coronavirus and the new sanitary measures, it changed its date to June 4, 2021.

Universe Movies The Conjuring

The Conjuring (2013)

Annabelle (2014)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Annabelle 2: Creation (2017)

The nun (2018)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Annabelle 3: Coming Home (2019)

A premiere: The conjuring: the devil made me do it (2021)