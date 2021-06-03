Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It has horror fans excited for its world premiere. The film will expand the cinematic horror universe to show us the most famous case of Ed and Lorraine Warren: the possession of Arne Cheyne Johnson.

Patrick Wilson Y Vera farmiga They will return to play the pair of paranormal investigators. On the occasion of its launch, they spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the secret of the franchise’s success over the years.

“It’s because of the unique combination of terror and love that they have. (…) All that love serves to lighten the load of terrifying moments. This is a powerful couple who know how to love each other, who are proud of it and who exude a sense of trust that they love so much, “said Farmiga.

The actress stressed how unusual it is for marriages to be portrayed in such a beautiful way. Then, Wilson gave him the reason about the importance of their characters and their relationship in a terrifying story that puts them to the test.

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, is the new film of the universe created by James Wan. Photo: Warner Bros

“We have fans who do not like horror, but who still adore us and who feel sympathy for what we offer them. The devil made me do it has a very dark story, but it allows us to show the evolution of our characters as a couple and as a married couple. You can see their union, how their relationship is put to the test, but with a hopeful ending in which love ends up winning, ”he explained.

The Conjuring 3 – official synopsis

The film brings us back to the Warrens, who this time will meet Arne Johnson, a man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.