After a long wait, Warner Bros. published a few days ago images and the first trailer for The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, a film starring Patrick Wilson Y Vera farmiga.

In the video we can see Ed and Lorraine Warren facing an evil entity once again. The conjuring: the devil made me do it is inspired by the real case of Arne Johnson.

The Conjuring 3 Trailer: The Devil Made Me Do It

New photos of the conjuring 3

Conjuring 3 is one of the most anticipated horror films of 2021. Photo: Warner Bros

Through his social networks, Warner shared a new preview of The Conjuring 3. This time, the Warrens are ready to face the new and mysterious threat, which will put Lorraine’s life in danger. In addition, the monster of the water bed is seen, which will torment the family that is the protagonist of the installment.

A terrifying new look at the waterbed monster. Photo: Warner Bros

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It is the new film in the universe created by James Wan. Photo: Warner Bros

The Warrens will return once again for a horror story. Photo: Warner Bros

What is The Conjuring 3 about?

On this occasion, the couple will meet Arne Johnson, a man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.

Release date for The Conjuring 3:

Warner Bros. planned to release the film worldwide on September 11, 2020; However, due to the spread of the coronavirus and the new sanitary measures imposed in various countries, it changed its date to June 4, 2021. Launch will be in theaters and HBO Max.