The acclaimed protagonists of The Conjuring, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, announced their return to the filming set of the third part of the saga in October 2020, after production was halted due to the protection measures that were dictated due to the coronavirus in the United States.

Months later, new images have been shared from the set. In the preview we see the Warrens come back one more time for a plot inspired by a real life story.

The Conjuring 3 Photo: Warner Bros.

Vera Farmiga Photo: Warner Bros

The ribbon, which is named Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It presents Ed and Lorraine Warren facing a new paranormal case. On this occasion, the couple will meet Arne johnson, a man charged with murder who claimed in court to have been possessed by a demon. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.

Patrick Wilson Photo: Warner Bros

The Conjuring 3 Photo: Warner Bros

On the theme of the film, James wan He previously commented that for The Conjuring 3 he wanted to get away from the haunted houses, an argument already seen in the first two installments. “He Arne Johnson case it received international attention, mainly because it was the first time in the history of the United States that demonic possession was used as the cause of murder, “he explained.

Release date of The Conjuring 3:

The production planned to release the film worldwide on September 11, 2020; However, due to the expansion of the coronavirus and the new sanitary measures, it changed its date to June 4, 2021 .