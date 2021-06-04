The Conjuring 3: The Devil Who Made It Do It is one of the most anticipated horror films of this 2021. The film starring Patrick Wilson Y Vera farmiga will revolve around a new paranormal case that will put your skills to the test.

To generate higher expectations in the audience, Warner Bros shared on YouTube the final trailer of the film that shows more details of what will happen in this installment.

In the video you can see how Ed and Lorraine Warren They are looking for more evidence on the case of Arne Johns, a young man who was charged with murder. Likewise, the couple will once again witness demonic presences at the crime scene.

Conjuring 3 is under the direction of Michael Chaves, who referred to the fiction in an interview with the NME medium (via Tónica). According to the portal, the filmmaker commented that it was decided remove a post-credits scene in the final cut.

“I’m going to keep the mystery about what it was because it could come back in another way,” explained the director. He also assured that this sequence had the expansion of some iconic villains.

What will we see in The Conjuring 3?

The film brings us back to the Warrens, who this time will meet Arne johnson, man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.

The Conjuring 3 – Release Date

The production planned to release the film worldwide on September 11, 2020; However, due to the expansion of the coronavirus and the new sanitary measures, it changed its date to June 4, 2021 .

The Conjuring 3: critics anticipate that it would not be the best of the horror saga

After a preview in Mexico of El conjuro 3 and a special launch for critics in the United States, the first comments about The devil made me do it have been shared, which include mixed opinions about its plot and scenes.

First reviews of The Conjuring 3

Robert Daniels from The playlist: “The aspect of Satanism lacks sufficient dread. The whole process has an air that is too inevitable. To the point where the inert specter of Ed’s poor health and Lorraine’s vulnerability makes the final showdown boring. “

Brian Truitt from USA Today: “’The devil made me do it takes the haunted house saga and turns it into a supernatural detective thriller. This offers less chills overall, but enough in a showcase that lets us see Vera Farmiga. “

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland: “There are a bunch of clever scares and a very, very creepy waterbed. However, the creepy slow sequences that made the first two movies terrifying are gone. “