The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, the film directed by Michael Chaves, will expand the horror film universe to show us the most famous case of Ed and Lorraine Warren: the possession of Arne Cheyne Johnson.

He was accused of murder and alleged in court to have been possessed by a demon. The judicial repercussions of the case shocked the United States and continues to give something to talk about to this day.

After a series of delays, the production released the first official trailer of the long-awaited film. On the other hand, fans of the franchise couldn’t be more excited to see fiction based on true events.

To the joy of the fans, they have now released two terrifying photographs of David Glatzel, an 11-year-old boy, being possessed by demons. He is the first victim of the powerful entity that finally takes over Arne.

“We know there were 43 demons in the boy,” Ed told People. “We demanded names and David gave us 43. Arne was with him every night, to contain him, but he made a serious mistake: he defied the devil,” added Lorrain.

Photo: Warner Bros

Photo: Warner Bros

It should be noted that the third installment of The Conjuring has received an R rating from the MPAA, for “terror, violence and some disturbing images.” For this reason, the terrifying film will be seen only by adults.

The Conjuring 3 – Release Date

The film directed by Michael Chaves is one of the most anticipated by horror fans, who will have to wait until June 4, 2021 for its premiere.