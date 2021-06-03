A couple of weeks ago, Warner Bros. presented the first trailer for The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, a film corresponding to The Conjuring saga started in 2013 by James Wan.

In the pictures we saw Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to give life to Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigators who caught the world’s attention with their famous cases.

After a preview in Mexico of El conjuro 3 and a special launch for critics in the United States, the first comments about The devil made me do it have been shared, which include mixed opinions about its plot and scenes.

First reviews of The Conjuring 3

Robert Daniels from The playlist: “The aspect of Satanism lacks sufficient dread. The whole process has an air that is too inevitable. To the point where the inert specter of Ed’s poor health and Lorraine’s vulnerability makes the final showdown boring. “

Brian Truitt from USA Today: “’The devil made me do it takes the haunted house saga and turns it into a supernatural detective thriller. This offers less chills overall, but enough in a showcase that lets us see Vera Farmiga. “

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland: “There are a bunch of clever scares and a very, very creepy waterbed. However, the creepy slow sequences that made the first two movies terrifying are gone. “

What is Conjuring 3 about?

The film brings us back to the Warrens, who this time will meet Arne johnson, man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.

Release date of The Conjuring 3

After changing its release date to 2020. Warner Bros announced that The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It It will premiere on June 4, 2021.