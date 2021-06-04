It is no surprise to anyone that movies of possessions and exorcisms no longer have much to offer the viewer. Eight years ago, James Wan had the brilliance to collect all the known elements and create The spell: a model film that did not innovate or break paradigms, but it did not need it either.

Accompanied by a neat and stylized photograph, the director demonstrated that old pieces could bristle the viewer’s skin if they were properly played. The only new thing under the sun was the wisdom of knowing how much to show, when to steal the spectator’s fright and the rhythm to create a tense atmosphere full of nerve.

Now, the three mentioned virtues seem to have gone with James Wan. The conjuring: the devil made me do it was directed by Michael Chaves (La llorona) and, paradoxically, turned a major case of the Warrens into a conventional, routine, effective but ineffective horror film. For viewers, an anecdotal and not memorable movie afternoon.

The decaffeinated result could also be attributed to the loss of screenwriters Chad and Carey Hayes. Consequently, it ends up being the insufficiently terrifying for the casual and the terribly pink for the seasoned of the genre. Not an hour of possessed, ghosts or corpses could replace the sense of fear that the first installment produced.

The third installment is based on the Arne Cheyenne case. Photo: Composition / Warner

After its viewing, there are not many reasons to revisit it. Everything witnessed has already been seen before and much better done, whether inside or outside the franchise. With the best of luck, the elements that made the series great will remain, the automatic pilot will be removed and a more experienced hand will take the wheel.

Fortunately for fans of the saga, not all the good intentions of the film were clouded by the lack of harmony of its elements. The photography of Michael Burgess and the charisma of the Warren couple are still reasonably lucid to release more installments, and the cases of the true paranormal investigators are an inexhaustible source of ideas with a brand that at least insures its box office.