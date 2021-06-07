Patrick Wilson Y Vera farmiga reprise their roles as expert paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively, in Conjuration 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, feature film that hit the big screen on June 4.

However, before and after the title came out, specialized critics have ranked it as the worst of the trilogy. However, this has not slowed down its performance in terms of its collection.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Conjuring 3 made an enviable $ 9.8 million last Friday. Now, the situation continues its course and the aforementioned media has updated its information, which indicates that this third installment has generated $ 24 million so far this weekend, at the US box office. This amount comes from just over 3,000 movie theaters.

If the horror film continues that unfolding, says THR, it would be enough to remove from first place A place in silence 2. It is worth emphasizing that, apart from his arrival on the big screen, It was also released through HBO Max without representing an extra cost to the monthly subscription.

On the other hand, THR shared some statements from the president of Warner’s Local Distribution, Jeff Goldstein, who -in addition- praised Michael Chaves (director of The Conjuring 3), James Wan (creation of the franchise), and Peter Safran (producer) for having built a universe of feature films that have already earned more than 1.8 billion dollars worldwide. “With the return of more and more films to the big screen and the continuous increase in the capacity of theaters, the market is accelerating and that means that the landscape is becoming competitive again, which is a great sign of what is coming”.

Will there be a fourth movie of The Conjuring?

The actors who give life to the Warren marriage, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, were recently interviewed by ET Online where they were asked about a possible fourth installment of The Conjuring. “I would love to do it over and over again, but at least one more. I think there is room for one more, ”Farmiga said.

“We are trying to find out what other stories we can tell with them,” added his colleague.