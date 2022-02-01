Mexico.- February starts with great astronomical shows, since this coming Wednesday thousands of observers will be able to enjoy the conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter.

This conjunction is the result of the approach in perspective from the view of the Earth of two or more bodies of the Solar System, in this case the Moon and Jupiter.

This phenomenon can be seen next February 2 from 9:00 p.m. when our natural satellite settles in the sky like the gigantic planet Jupiter.

It should be remembered that just this Tuesday, February 1, our natural satellite passed a New Moon, so the day the conjunction occurs, the Moon will be barely visible.

These types of astronomical phenomena are events that we can enjoy without the help of some type of telescope, since they are visible to the naked eye in ideal conditions. So we hope that there is no cloudiness that obstructs the vision.