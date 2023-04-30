Congressman Goetz: US authorities consider projects to audit funds for Kyiv beneficial to Putin

The US authorities believe that all bills aimed at auditing funds sent to Kyiv are drawn up “for Putin.” Member of the US House of Representatives Matt Goetz spoke about the condemnation of a number of bills by the White House at his Youtube channel.

“Did you hear what Goetz says? He does not believe that America needs to be in Ukraine. Every question Matt Goetz asks about our soldiers, costs, strategy, it must be for Vladimir Putin!” said the congressman, imitating the comments of his colleagues on his bill.

Goetz stressed that the US authorities should be transparent not only with regard to financial assistance to Kyiv, but also military. In his project, he proposed to reveal the truth about the presence of American troops on Ukrainian territory.

Earlier, The Hill wrote that the Republicans will not support Ukraine or will seriously reduce support for Kyiv if they come to power in the United States. Journalists recalled that in February 2022, the United States provided more than $30 billion in aid to Kyiv.