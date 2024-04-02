The United States must withdraw from NATO, Republican House Representative Thomas Massie said on April 1 on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Hawaii is not covered by the NATO treaty. Some experts say that needs to change. I say: let's withdraw the other 49 states,” he wrote.

Hawaii cannot participate in the alliance's collective defense treaty because the territory became a U.S. state 10 years after the country became a NATO member.

Earlier, on March 9, US Senator from Utah Mike Lee said that the United States should withdraw from NATO if the alliance sends troops to Ukraine. In his opinion, European NATO member countries do not have the right to drag the United States into a potentially nuclear conflict over Ukraine.

Before this, on February 28, France was calling for withdrawal from NATO and the European Union. The leader of the nationalist Patriots party, Florian Filippo, proposed that the United States leave NATO and the EU. He noted that the statement of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, about the “coming war” with Russia is insane, and in order to protect the world from madness, it is necessary to withdraw from all communities.