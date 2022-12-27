The Republican Congressman-Elect George Santos admitted Tuesday that he lied about his work experience and studies to “beautify” his resume during his candidacy for a New York district, but said he does not plan to resign.

(Also: Bodies found under the snow: the balance of the winter storm in the US.)

The American of Brazilian origin elected to the United States Congress by the Republican Party faced growing outcry on Tuesday to resign his seat after admitting that he had made up much of his resume.

George Santos, the Queens-born son of Brazilian immigrants, helped the Republican Party secure a narrow majority in the House of Representatives by winning a New York district seat in the November election.

But after several days of the newspaper The New York Times published an investigation in this regard, the Latino, the first openly gay Republican to be elected to the United States Congress, acknowledged that he had lied in an interview with the New York Post.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry”Santos said Monday, confessing that he had “never” worked directly for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup as he had said.

The 34-year-old Latino also admitted that he never graduated from any university, despite previously claiming to have received a degree from New Yorker Baruch.

“I did not graduate from any institution of higher learning. I am ashamed and sorry for embellishing my resume,” he reiterated. “We do stupid things in life,” he added.

(Keep reading: Thousands of migrants wait in shelters for the lifting of Title 42)

“I’m not a criminal,” Santos told the New York Post, drawing comparisons to the 1973 “I’m not a thief” statement by then-US President Richard Nixon, who ended up resigning his post the following year.

Santos apologized for “embellishing” his resume, but some of his justifications bordered on the absurd.

​

He was also accused of lying about his mother, saying that she was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped from the Nazis during World War II.

Santos now says he is “clearly Catholic” but claimed his grandmother told stories about being Jewish and then converting to Catholicism, picked up the New York Post. “I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos said.

“I am Catholic. Since I found out that my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said that I was ‘Jewish.'”

Republican congressman-elect George Santos admitted that he lied about his work experience and studies Photo: Wade Vandervort / AFP

I did not graduate from any institution of higher education (…) We do stupid things in life

Santos, at first, called the investigation of “defamation” New York Times and later promised that he would tell his story and answer all questions, according to messages on his Twitter account.

In recent days, the Latino has become the target of comments and jokes on social networks that question everything he has said.

(It may interest you: Russian Foreign Minister gives Ukraine an ultimatum and threatens to take action if it refuses)

Santos, however, was determined to fulfill his two-year term as the new US congressman. as of next January considering that he is not a “criminal” and that his lies have nothing to do with his campaign proposals.

This controversy “will not prevent me from having good legislative success,” said the congressman who will represent the third district based on Long Island and Queens.

Santos, who defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in a district that straddles Queens and Long Island, is part of a Republican “wave” in New York that propelled the party to a 222-212 majority in the House in Washington.

Last week he published a statement from his lawyer accusing the Times of “attempting to tarnish his good name with these defamatory accusations”.

Several members of President Joe Biden’s party have demanded that House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy call a vote to expel Santos if he does not resign.



McCarthy was questioned by reporters in Congress about the allegations, but has so far avoided answering.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

With information from EFE and AFP

More news