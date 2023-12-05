Congressman Massie said that Ukraine will not be able to take control of Crimea

Ukraine will not be able to take control of the Crimean peninsula, said Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Kentucky Thomas Massie. Writes about this RIA News.

According to the politician, the United States hopes that Ukraine will be able to defeat Russia, deplete its army reserves and win. “They will not take Crimea back, although we state this as one of our goals,” he said. Massey added that the American side knows that these goals are impracticable, but still insists on them. According to the politician, this is a morally reprehensible act, as is the financing of Kyiv’s actions.

Massey clarified that he does not intend to vote for a new aid package for Ukraine. He believes that after lengthy negotiations, the next package of financial assistance for Kyiv will still be accepted.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum, where the majority of residents of the region supported this decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia annexation.