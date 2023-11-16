George Santos, in May after testifying in the federal court in Islip (New York). Seth Wenig (AP)

The House Ethics Committee has found “substantial evidence” of violations of the law by Republican Representative George Santos of New York, and has forwarded its findings to the Department of Justice. Santos, who since he was elected in the November elections has led a flight forward to escape the lies with which he wrote his resume, has announced after learning of the ruling that he will not seek re-election in 2024.

The committee declared this Thursday that Santos’ conduct deserves public condemnation, is below the dignity of the office and has seriously discredited the House. The accused, however, has maintained his innocence at all times and has refused to resign despite the requests of many of his co-religionists, so he will continue in his seat for the rest of the legislature. According to the conclusions of the investigation, which has lasted eight months, Santos caused his campaign committee to knowingly submit false or incomplete reports to the Federal Electoral Commission, among other possible crimes.

The siege is tightening on the rookie representative from New York, elected in the midterm elections in which the Republicans took ground on the Democrats in the State, by taking four traditionally blue seats, and which contributed to giving control of the Chamber to his party. Two collaborators of his campaign team have already pleaded guilty to misconduct in the investigations being carried out against the representative in New York. In which the Brooklyn federal prosecutor’s office is investigating, for wire fraud and money laundering, the defendant faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

The report from the bipartisan House committee confirms the existence of “substantial evidence” that the legislator representing a district in Long Island and Queens knowingly committed a series of ethical violations and possible crimes. Far from singing the mea culpa, Santos resorted to a post on while those who also have defects stone me (…) I will continue to serve my constituents as long as I am allowed. However, I will NOT be running for re-election for a second term in 2024, as my family deserves better than being in the press spotlight all the time.”

In addition to knowingly submitting false or incomplete reports to the Federal Election Commission, Santos also “used campaign funds for personal purposes and willfully violated the Government Ethics Act with respect to his financial statements submitted to the House.” Other lies on the sidelines, reprehensible according to the committee from an ethical point of view, have been the financial irregularities that have determined his fall. In a story that continued even after being elected, Santos appeared to have a comfortable financial situation, when in real life he shared a modest house in Queens with his mother and some of his acquaintances. When the edifice of fabrications that he tried to pass off as his life began to crumble, he was even accused of impersonating his voters and using their credit cards. He also hid his sexual orientation, even marrying a woman, which earned him harsh criticism from the LGTBIQ + community.

But apart from inflating his academic and professional resume – he never worked in Wall Street firms, as he said -, the falsehood that may have weighed most heavily on his downfall, at least among his constituents, was linking his family’s history to the Holocaust. , posing as a descendant of Ukrainian survivors refugees in Brazil, where his mother is from. As demonstrated by journalist Andrew Silverstein, who was investigating for a report among the community of survivors of the Nazi genocide who reside in the district of Santos, his maternal grandparents were born in Brazil before the Second World War, they did not arrive in the Latin American country fleeing the Nazis. . Silverstein also easily disproved that Santos’ mother was not a 9/11 survivor because she was in Brazil on the day of the attacks.

Although he has admitted to having invented entire chapters of his biography, so far Santos has only temporarily left the two committees of the House of Representatives that he was appointed to serve after taking possession of his minutes in January. And he did it, he assured then, while the investigation into his controversial trail of lies, already widely demonstrated, lasted. His announcement that he will not seek re-election is the end to his rocky political career.

