The Congress of Deputies will illuminate its facade tomorrow with the colors of the Flag of Ukraine in support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the victims of the war began three years ago by the aggression of Russia, at a time when this country has been excluded from peace negotiations between the United States and Russia.

Specifically, the table of the lower house agreed at its meeting this week that the facade illuminated with the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag on Monday, the same day that three years of the beginning of the war are completed in this country, like Sample of support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

He Third anniversary of the beginning of this war It coincides with a time when Donald Trump contacted Vladimir Putin and Volodimir Zelenski to negotiate the end of this conflict. The president of the United States announced an agreement with his Russian counterpart to start “negotiations immediately” to end the war In Ukraine.

At the beginning of this week, The United States and Russia held a meeting in RiyadhCapital of Saudi Arabia, in which they agreed to establish teams to work at the end of the war in Ukraine. Precisely, for the moment, both this country and Europe have been left out of negotiations about the future of the conflict.

Besides, Trump accused Zelenski of being a “dictator” who does not summons elections And having done a “terrible” job, and urged him to act “fast” or “will not have any country.” For his part, the president of Ukraine said that his American counterpart lives in a “Russian misinformation bubble.” Despite these criticisms, he received the special envoy of the United States on Thursday.

Europe came out in defense of Zelenski after Trump’s accusations and insists that Ukraine should be taken into account in negotiations for peace. From Spain, the Government also opted to leave in defense of the Ukrainian President and, in fact, Pedro Sánchez will travel to kyiv on Monday for the third anniversary of the beginning of the war.

Specifically, as explained in his social networks, He will travel to kyiv to “reaffirm Spain’s support for Ukrainian democracy” already Zelenski. This will be Sánchez’s fourth visit to Ukraine. The first took place two months after the start of the war, the second on February 23, 2023, and the third on July 1 of that same year.