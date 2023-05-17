The deputy spokesman for Citizens in Congress, Edmundo Bal, this Tuesday in plenary. Carlos Lujan (Europa Press)

The plenary session of Congress plans to reject next Thursday the consideration of the Popular Party’s proposal to modify the system of election of the members of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). At the same time that the Senate attended the last face-to-face before the 28-M elections between President Pedro Sánchez and the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, a semi-empty chamber —with less than a hundred deputies present in a Chamber of 350 seats -, has held the debate on one of the issues that has marked the legislature: the renewal of the governing body of judges, which accumulates a delay of four and a half years due to the blockade of the PP.

The proposal of the popular ones seeks that the judges directly elect 12 members without the participation of the Courts. The current law, from 1985, grants the Chamber the power to appoint the 20 members of the CGPJ, eight jurists of recognized prestige and 12 judges. The groups in Congress have been very harsh against the PP and only Ciudadanos has announced its support for the initiative, while Vox, which has advocated a change in the system, has not revealed the direction of its vote.

“Never in a democracy in Spain has the Judiciary been attacked, interfered with and delimited as much as in this legislature”, the people’s deputy María Jesús Moro opened fire in the presentation of the initiative. The parliamentarian has indirectly accused the Executive of putting the laws “at the service of those who have been convicted by final judgment” and has stressed that “it cannot be trusted that any of its actions are aimed at strengthening the independence of the Judiciary or the neutrality of the institutions”. The spokesperson has described the reform as an “unstoppable clamor” and a “requirement” of the European institutions to “comply” with the quality parameters of a rule of law. The election system proposed by the bill establishes that members of judicial origin “shall be elected by and from among all judges and magistrates”; “the election will be carried out by personal, equal, direct and secret vote” and “the ballot must contain an open list of candidates and the judges will mark a maximum of six names”. A priori, these conditions benefit the majority judicial associations. Fundamentally, the conservative Professional Association of the Magistracy (almost 1,400 associates), the centrist Francisco de Vitoria (843) and the progressive Judges for Democracy (462).

“Don’t bring us any more propositions, comply with the Constitution and unblock the Council”, the PSOE deputy Francisco Aranda has requested to the applause of his group. “All you want is to control justice. They are the geniuses of language for not telling the truth”, criticized the deputy, for whom the underlying problem is “their patrimonialist conception of justice, power and Spain”. “Contrary to what happens with Vox, in his Spain we can all fit, but it must be clear that it is his, that things [solo] they happen when you govern”, the socialist emphasized.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the PP, it doesn’t strain,” the EH Bildu spokesman, Jon Iñarritu, responded from the speaker’s platform, who blamed the popular for “reversing” the requests of the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders —who a week ago He urged the renewal of the CGPJ before Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1st— and turn them into “blackmail” and “a smoke screen”. The nationalist deputy has shown himself in favor of debating the election of the members of the CGPJ. “We are also willing to talk about what functions this Council should have in an exercise compared to other European states,” he announced before asking the PSOE to “take the bull by the horns” and use the investiture majority to modify the law and put an end to the “prerogatives” of those who have been branded as “vocal squatters.”

“We are going to support the initiative of the PP”, announced the deputy spokesman for Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, who, however, has been “skeptical” that the conservatives will apply the rule if they come to power. “His impetus with the reforms is exactly the same as his negligence in the Government. They are not going to attack this reform as they do not want to attack the electoral law so that Bildu does not rule in Spain”, he questioned the same day that seven convicted of blood crimes included in the electoral lists have announced that they will not take possession of the post after the elections on the 28th. For Bal, the proposal has positive aspects, such as reducing to 25 the guarantees necessary to be able to stand for the CGPJ, although he has asked to include other issues, such as reinforcing the objectification of the system of merit and capacity, which the The president of the Supreme Court is chosen from among career judges with a certain seniority or that the impossibility of revolving doors be reinforced with “more risky and courageous” solutions than those proposed by the PP.

Vox deputy Javier Ortega Smith has drawn the comparison between PP and PSOE. “He rides so much, he rides so much. Always in tow with the colonization of judicial bodies and political interference in the judiciary”, he criticized before defending the choice between judges and magistrates with a “personal, direct, equal and secret vote, reinforcing seniority to access the positions of the Supreme Court and the superior courts of justice, restricting the access of those who came from elected public positions”.

“I’m sorry to tell you that the Spanish have already realized, the PP is the party of unfulfilled promises and proposals,” Ortega Smith has charged. Minutes before, his party had requested to withdraw from the session journal the words of the Junts deputy Josep Pagès i Massó, who pointed out: “The judicial leadership is a scab of Francoism occupied by the right and the ultra-right.” “In no case, is it the pure truth,” Pagès replied to the withdrawal request directed by the Vox spokesman, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros.

“He has very thin skin,” Jaume Asens, president of the United Podemos parliamentary group, has made him ugly, who has also alluded to the campaign. “Abascal called the mayoress of Barcelona a dangerous psychopath. Now that is reprehensible ”, has defended the deputy of the commons. The spokesman described the reform as “blackmail”, “teasing” and an act “of cynicism and hypocrisy” after four and a half years of expired mandate. “We have to agree to rescue the proposal to be able to renew the Government of the judges without the PP”, Asens has requested the Chamber, insisting on the proposal to change the majority system formulated by his party, absolute and with 50% of the support of the groups.